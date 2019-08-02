Pzena Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position; MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) Sentiment Is 0.45

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) stake by 96.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pzena Investment Management Llc acquired 1.19 million shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 2.42 million shares with $329.96 million value, up from 1.24 million last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc now has $21.32B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $140.53. About 101,121 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -2.35, from 2.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 5 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 11 cut down and sold their holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.26 million shares, down from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $50.35 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 16.88 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments.

The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.0235 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5665. About 13,137 shares traded. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund for 244,719 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 400,759 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.02% invested in the company for 69,409 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 6 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was initiated by Bank of America.

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 1.77 million shares to 1.91M valued at $158.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 273,254 shares and now owns 7.52 million shares. Jabil Circuit Inc (NYSE:JBL) was reduced too.

