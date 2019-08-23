Pzena Investment Management Has Lifted Holding in Sasol LTD (SSL); Oxbow Advisors Has Lowered Its Oneok New (OKE) Holding by $317,745 as Share Price Rose

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sasol Ltd (SSL) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 48,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.78% . The hedge fund held 118,526 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 70,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sasol Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 260,600 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 27/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Dealings In Securities By The Company Secretary Of Sasol And A Director Of Major Subsidiaries Of Sasol; 22/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Announcement Regarding Extension Of Period During Which Solbe1 Election Right Is Capable Of Being Exercised; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Lower Gas Volumes Produced Due to Less New Wells Completed; 08/05/2018 – Sasol’s Stephen Russell Says Crude Will Be Pretty Volatile for Quite Some Time (Video); 29/03/2018 – Primoris to Buy Willbros, Combining $6 Billion in Chemical, Energy Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 28/05/2018 – Union may strike over black employees’ share plan at S.Africa’s Sasol -state mediator; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON 11 SOUTH AFRICAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING CONFIRMATION OF SOVEREIGN RATING AT BAA3 STABLE; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Exploration & Production International On-Track for Upper End of Gas Production Guidance; 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO PUBLIC LTD (RF) SIPBEEJ.J – GROUP RECORDED NET LOSS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 OF R56 MLN; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SAYS LAKE CHARLES CAPEX $9.2B YTD AT MARCH 31

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 61.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 2,866 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 7,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 1.72 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 64,180 shares to 138,778 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 502,831 shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $135.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.