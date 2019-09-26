Pzena Investment Management Has Lifted By $510,132 Its Associated Banc (ASB) Stake; Digimarc (DMRC)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased Associated Banc Corp (ASB) stake by 1.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pzena Investment Management Llc acquired 24,292 shares as Associated Banc Corp (ASB)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 2.13 million shares with $45.09M value, up from 2.11M last quarter. Associated Banc Corp now has $3.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 71,717 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Digimarc Corp (DMRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 38 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 29 sold and decreased their stakes in Digimarc Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 6.40 million shares, up from 6.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Digimarc Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 24 Increased: 21 New Position: 17.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. holds 13.25% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation for 257,611 shares. Hood River Capital Management Llc owns 530,031 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Capital Management has 0.09% invested in the company for 5,035 shares. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Management Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Rmb Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 83,274 shares.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $531.27 million. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices.

