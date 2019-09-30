Pzena Investment Management Has Decreased Position in Edison International (EIX) as Stock Price Rose; Mondelez Internation (MDLZ) Shareholder Prudential Plc Has Raised Holding by $16.88 Million as Stock Value Rose

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 105,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 7.41 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $499.49 million, down from 7.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.64M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 06/03/2018 – REG-Investment research and advisory firm Edison publishes report on Auriant Mining AB (publ); 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Carey So Cal Edison, 909-222-2871 – 03/12/2018 09:00 PM; 21/05/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Palace Capital (PCA); 07/05/2018 – Tetragon Financial Group Access Event Set By Edison for May. 14; 19/03/2018 – PHILLIPS EDISON ACQUIRES SHOPPING CENTER IN LEESBURG, FLORIDA; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: UPDATED FIRE LIABILITY STANDARD NEEDED; 28/05/2018 – Navidea Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON FINANCING TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Mondelez Internation (MDLZ) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 318,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164.54M, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Mondelez Internation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.32. About 3.34 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonehill Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.98% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Montana-based Da Davidson Com has invested 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Mariner Limited Liability accumulated 3,154 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited reported 4.72 million shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 27,683 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Jnba Finance Advsrs holds 0.03% or 1,820 shares in its portfolio. Capital Intl Limited Ca holds 82,100 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.14% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Int Group reported 112,378 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 5,575 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 777 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 19,127 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 695,000 shares.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: EIX shares against Edison International announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edison International launches 25M-share public offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Edison International’s Shares Plunged 25% on Monday – The Motley Fool” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.30M shares to 9.82 million shares, valued at $464.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc by 1.39 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.36M for 11.86 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bourgeon Capital Management Lc stated it has 86,930 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 733,636 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.22% or 578,733 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Summit Fincl Strategies has invested 0.1% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa owns 10,200 shares. Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 197,734 shares. Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 71,571 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt Communications L L C invested 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Montecito Commercial Bank And Trust holds 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 12,335 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 547,259 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Ltd Llc owns 21,305 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Co Mi Adv stated it has 5,120 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Livingston Group Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.78% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stonebridge Mgmt owns 5,304 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $32.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 301,135 shares to 134,065 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Alu (NYSE:RS) by 25,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,450 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).