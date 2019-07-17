Pzena Investment Management Has Cut Position in Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) by $6.69 Million; Agf Investments Has Boosted Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LTD Adr (TEVA) as Share Price Declined

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 167,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.22M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gibraltar Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 69,576 shares traded. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) has risen 3.76% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Backs FY18 Guidance for Rev, EPS; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC – MAINTAINS GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gibraltar Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROCK); 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.96 TO $2.08, EST. $2.05; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 52c-Adj EPS 57c; 09/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Rev $257M-$267M

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Adr (TEVA) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 527,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.22M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 14.35M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partn; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 07/03/2018 – Million Dollar Asterisk Could Hurt Teva as It Sells Junk Bonds; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 63,701 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $69.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Thailand Etf (THD) by 11,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,084 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 374,754 shares to 16.47M shares, valued at $346.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 6.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.43M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).