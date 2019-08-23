Pzena Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding in Steelcase (SCS) by $12.76 Million; Decatur Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) as Share Value Rose

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 33,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 117,128 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 83,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 515,308 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 52.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 911,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 838,435 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 393,027 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 877,807 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $54.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unsp Adr by 297,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 851,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44M for 9.04 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. by 13,196 shares to 45,039 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) by 97,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,681 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).