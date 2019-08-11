Pzena Investment Management Has Boosted Stake in Sasol LTD (SSL) by $1.45 Million as Stock Value Declined; Horseman Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Us Bancorp (USB) Position by $432,000 as Market Value Rose

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sasol Ltd (SSL) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 48,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.78% . The hedge fund held 118,526 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 70,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sasol Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 237,163 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 13/03/2018 – Sasol Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Announcement Regarding Closing Of Period During Which Solbe1 Election Right Was Capable Of Being Exercised; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Sasol Appoints Independent Non-Executive Director; 19/04/2018 – Sasol Publishes Production and Sales Metrics for the Nine Months Ended; 11/04/2018 – SASOL LTD SOLJ.J : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 485 RAND FROM 450 RAND; 22/05/2018 – SASOL LTD SOLJ.J : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 475 RAND FROM 470 RAND; 28/05/2018 – Union may strike over black employees’ share plan at S.Africa’s Sasol -state mediator; 19/04/2018 – SASOL – SINCE DEC 2017,MINING OPS WERE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY 4 TRAGIC FATALITIES AT DIFFERENT MINES WHICH RESULTED IN LOWER THAN EXPECTED PRODUCTION VOLUMES; 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LTD AYOJ.J -DEAL IN ORDER FOR AYO TECHNOLOGY TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE A SET OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES TO SASOL; 15/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 16,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, down from 25,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 5.49 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.89 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 4,469 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The California-based Meridian Investment Counsel has invested 0.16% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 50,772 shares. Associated Banc reported 249,072 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 21,532 are held by Stratos Wealth Limited. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 3.06% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 454,730 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 5.55 million shares. Welch Group Incorporated Limited Com holds 14,532 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd, a Kansas-based fund reported 1.22M shares. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Northeast Invest Mgmt invested 0.88% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). D E Shaw stated it has 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 388,367 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 47,350 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Caxton LP stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

