Pzena Investment Management Decreased Stake in Actuant (ATU) by $909,672 as Stock Declined; Tealwood Asset Management Trimmed Open Text (OTEX) Holding by $460,142

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (ATU) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 37,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% . The hedge fund held 4.31M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.93M, down from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Actuant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $21.58. About 21,883 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.10, EST. $1.05; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Cuts 2018 View To Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.10; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP – RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14/SHR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QTR; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP -; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.140 TO $1.16B, EST. $1.055; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N FY SHR VIEW $1.05, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU); 30/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTUANT CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 12,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 74,151 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 86,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.41% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 347,022 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 52,069 shares to 154,615 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold ATU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 12,577 shares. Everence Management invested in 8,230 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited accumulated 241,752 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 104,574 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr holds 0.03% or 11,835 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 4.64M shares. Whittier Com holds 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) or 710 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 23,650 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 42,963 shares. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.14 million shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 1.19M shares.