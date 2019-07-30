Pzena Investment Management Decreased Masonite International (DOOR) Stake by $1.49 Million; Stock Value Declined; General Mls (GIS) Stake Has Raised by Wbi Investments Inc

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 87,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,309 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 105,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 130,608 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Masonite International Corp (DOOR) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 30,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 990,426 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.41 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Masonite International Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $52.79 lastly. It is down 14.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.49% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unsp Adr by 297,815 shares to 851,215 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 374,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.47M shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Analysts await Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. DOOR’s profit will be $28.91 million for 11.48 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Masonite International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold DOOR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 1.00% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 134,582 shares. 33,467 are owned by Sector Pension Board. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.03% or 6,100 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 272,235 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) for 243,919 shares. Hound Partners Limited accumulated 654,801 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) or 710,809 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 233,079 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Rothschild Asset Management Us accumulated 13,771 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.03% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) or 15,788 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Mngmt Incorporated has 0.91% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 735,572 shares. St Johns Invest Mgmt Com Lc holds 0.01% or 320 shares. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,278 shares. Cibc Asset owns 154,682 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 66,690 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, West Chester Cap Advsrs has 0.49% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 58,020 are owned by Brinker Cap. Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Country Tru Bankshares accumulated 0% or 1,582 shares. 13,400 are held by Stellar Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Sandhill Capital Ltd Company holds 14,924 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Birmingham Cap Management Al stated it has 26,840 shares. Spinnaker Trust reported 10,298 shares stake. Hightower Ser Lta holds 151,847 shares.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIB) by 123,144 shares to 770,294 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIH) by 2.91 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).