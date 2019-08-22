Pzena Investment Management Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $21.12 Million; Valuation Declined; M/I Homes (MHO) Market Valuation Rose While Q Global Advisors Trimmed by $1.95 Million Its Holding

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 502,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 3.19 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.62 million, down from 3.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 10.65 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc analyzed 74,908 shares as the company's stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 121,001 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 29,951 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $30.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 105,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.