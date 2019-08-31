Pzena Investment Management Decreased Its Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $26.23 Million; As Markel (MKL) Stock Rose, Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Cut by $4.22 Billion Its Position

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 2.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 60.45 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $603.88 million, down from 63.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 46.97M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – TO ISSUE RESTATEMENT OF 2017, 2016 EARNINGS ON APRIL 20 REFLECTING NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Va; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE, CREATING GLOBAL LEADER FOR RAIL EQUIPMENT, SERVICES AND SOFTWARE; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 25/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies, Shoes; 15/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA-EXEMPTED SHOP FLOOR EMPLOYEES AT SHAHABAD FACTORY FROM WORK DUE TO STEADY DECLINE OF ORDERS; CO WILL PAY FULL WAGES DURING THIS PERIOD; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 27/03/2018 – GE stock jumps the most in nearly 3 years, a day after breaking below $13; 22/05/2018 – S. John Tilak: Nice scoop from @davidj_french | Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 4,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 19,033 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.96 billion, down from 23,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.08. About 24,927 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $398,556 activity. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $101,300 was made by Lewis Lemuel E on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 2,969 shares. Montag A And Associates Incorporated invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Sei Investments holds 1,362 shares. Utah Retirement reported 2,534 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, Idaho-based fund reported 626 shares. 3,756 are held by Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Co. California-based Franklin Inc has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Conestoga Cap Llc holds 0.02% or 864 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 34,360 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc owns 16,775 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Avenir holds 7.23% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 68,473 shares. Pittenger Anderson has 847 shares. Blackrock holds 938,984 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 2,748 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Da Davidson And accumulated 0.01% or 663 shares.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Main Str Cap Corp Com (NYSE:MAIN) by 334 shares to 3,334 shares, valued at $124.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 108,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe (EFA).

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) by 1.18M shares to 3.97 million shares, valued at $33.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 2.91 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares.