Pzena Investment Management Decreased Its Anixter International (AXE) Holding; Canada Goose Holdings Subordinate Voting Shar (GOOS) Shorts Increased By 4.23%

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased Anixter International Inc (AXE) stake by 2.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 49,435 shares as Anixter International Inc (AXE)’s stock declined 5.14%. The Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 1.87 million shares with $104.98M value, down from 1.92 million last quarter. Anixter International Inc now has $2.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $62.48. About 144,903 shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Anixter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXE); 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Organic Sales Growth of 2.0%-5.0%; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Expects Acquisitions Close Before 2Q-End, Add to Earnings in First Full Year of Operation

Canada Goose Holdings Inc Subordinate Voting Shar (NYSE:GOOS) had an increase of 4.23% in short interest. GOOS’s SI was 6.64M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.23% from 6.37 million shares previously. With 3.89M avg volume, 2 days are for Canada Goose Holdings Inc Subordinate Voting Shar (NYSE:GOOS)’s short sellers to cover GOOS’s short positions. The SI to Canada Goose Holdings Inc Subordinate Voting Shar’s float is 11.34%. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 277,718 shares traded. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has risen 29.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOS News: 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: CANADA GOOSE BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS UP TO $1.25B; 15/05/2018 – Scopus Asset Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Canada Goose; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 13/03/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC GOOS.TO : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE C$52; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 10/04/2018 – CANADA GOOSE FILES BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC GOOS.TO – WILL LAUNCH ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER BUSINESS INCLUDING OPENING TWO RETAIL STORES IN BEIJING AND HONG KONG; 28/03/2018 – Canada Goose Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CANADA GOOSE BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS UP TO $1.25B SUB VOTING SHRS; 10/04/2018 – Canada Goose Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased Baker Hughes A Ge Co stake by 5.10 million shares to 5.54M valued at $153.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 288,007 shares and now owns 717,245 shares. Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 26.82 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard has 0.03% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 7,200 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 158,611 shares. 747,645 were reported by Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Pzena Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 378,380 shares. Mirae Asset Global Communication holds 0% or 10,454 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 93,194 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 4,335 shares. Moreover, Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). 44,323 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 4,570 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 32,890 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 30,624 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 7,841 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Anixter International (AXE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Anixter Int’l (AXE) Tops Q2 EPS by 49c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Anixter International Inc.’s (NYSE:AXE) 10% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brazil Power Transmission Companies Axe General Electric After Explosions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canada Goose (GOOS): Expect Golden Eggs – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canada Goose: Where’s The Growth? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canada Goose: Expect Golden Eggs – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Better Days Ahead for GOOS Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Canada Goose (TSX:GOOS) Stock, 1 of Canada’s Top IPOs, Is Taking Flight – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, makes, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.01 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It has a 66.84 P/E ratio. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.