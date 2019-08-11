Pzena Investment Management Cut Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $20.60 Million as Stock Value Declined; Vr Advisory Services LTD Has Decreased Its Position in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) as Share Value Rose

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 388,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 579,112 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.27 million, down from 967,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 265,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 33,157 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 298,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 141,644 shares traded. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

Analysts await Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. VLRS’s profit will be $32.89M for 7.05 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 184,696 shares to 4.91M shares, valued at $93.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 6.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Rev Group Inc.