Pzena Investment Management Cut Regions Finl (RF) Position as Market Value Rose; As Cdw De (CDW) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Renaissance Group Has Trimmed Its Holding

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp De (CDW) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 22,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 331,300 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.93 million, down from 353,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 270,279 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp (RF) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 100,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 4.80M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96 million, down from 4.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 4.10M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio S (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 48,272 shares to 353,640 shares, valued at $25.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acs Actividades De Construcc O by 59,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arkema Sa (ARKAY).

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $217.08 million for 19.66 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Invest Hldg owns 878,483 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication holds 0.01% or 9,073 shares. 286,994 are held by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 57 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com has invested 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 11,756 are held by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. 4,980 are held by Alpha Windward Lc. Horizon Inv Ser Ltd Liability holds 0.94% or 14,337 shares in its portfolio. Select Equity Gp Lp reported 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Argent Cap Mgmt Llc reported 17,161 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Com has 1.59 million shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Co accumulated 331,300 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 69,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.06% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 250,000 are owned by Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability Corporation. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon owns 10.07 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Horizon Invests Llc holds 201,651 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Co holds 19,118 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 21,704 shares. Exane Derivatives has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Convergence Investment Partners Lc invested in 0.43% or 137,886 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 2.58M shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 20,786 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Inc has 0.01% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Patten Gp holds 65,745 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Jag Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0.15% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Kepos Ltd Partnership accumulated 80,912 shares.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.13M for 9.21 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rev Group Inc by 879,300 shares to 3.93 million shares, valued at $43.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 877,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).