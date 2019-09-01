Pzena Investment Management Cut Its Triple (GTS) Stake by $483,340; Stock Rose; St Germain D J Co Increased Its Facebook (FB) Position by $3.40 Million

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Triple (GTS) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 21,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.49M, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Triple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 323,339 shares traded or 147.39% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR PROPERTY AND CASUALTY PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 TO BETWEEN $82 MLN AND $86 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Operating Rev $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 54.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 20,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 58,221 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71 million, up from 37,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – The claim comes hot on the heels of the data scandal that has hit Facebook in recent weeks, as the tech behemoth looks to tackle allegations it improperly shared information with London-based elections consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg passionately defended Facebook’s ad-driven business model; 11/04/2018 – Second day of U.S. congressional hearings awaits Facebook CEO Zuckerberg; 19/03/2018 – Democratic senator asks Zuckerberg about Facebook data; 21/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO Mark #Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS UPDATES TO PRODUCT TERMS; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS DELETED RAW DATA FROM FILE SERVER AFTER FACEBOOK’S REQUEST; 11/04/2018 – GMF: It’s Not Just Facebook: Countering Russia’s Social Media Offensive; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 13/04/2018 – “Earth Day Starts at Home” on Facebook Live

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Bbg Barc Ig Floating Rate (FLRN) by 11,898 shares to 85,952 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cls A (NYSE:V) by 2,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,360 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 880,796 shares. Shelton Capital Management stated it has 42,135 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Barnett Inc owns 540 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pointstate Cap Lp holds 0.04% or 11,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 32,197 were accumulated by Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability. Regal Invest invested 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc owns 42,425 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moors And Cabot reported 46,214 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Mairs & holds 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,300 shares. First In reported 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South Dakota Invest Council has 509,382 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,814 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc, Japan-based fund reported 152,190 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold GTS shares while 39 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 0.65% more from 18.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 500,545 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp stated it has 22,542 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company holds 36,562 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability holds 67,974 shares. Lakewood Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.13% or 204,859 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated invested in 48,263 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 198,976 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Services Automobile Association stated it has 141,595 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 9,437 shares. Qs Ltd Llc reported 247 shares. Northern Trust has 1.06 million shares. Bogle Investment Limited Partnership De owns 10,999 shares.