Pzena Investment Management Cut Its Position in Synovus Financial (SNV) by $1.35 Million; Uniqure Nv (QURE) Market Valuation Rose While Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Decreased Its Position by $1.78 Million

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 39,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 910,926 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.30 million, down from 950,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 1.07 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video)

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 30,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.39 million, down from 355,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 350,157 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 877,807 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $54.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc by 1.61 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $155.88M for 8.80 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 341,201 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $42.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 269,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).