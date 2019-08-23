Pzena Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Cenovus Energy (CVE) by $1.53 Million as Share Price Declined; As Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Decreased Stake by $319,022

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 55.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 9,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 7,604 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 16,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $756.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.02. About 131,669 shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 5C/SHR FROM 4C, EST. 4C; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – QTRLY NET SALES $214.1 MILLION VS $183.7 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Gross Margins for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Columbus McKinnon May Face Pressure, Machinery Down

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 191,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 20.90 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.42M, down from 21.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 2.65 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCO SEES CENOVUS STAKE AS ‘UNDERVALUED,’ NOT READY TO SELL; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ACTIVELY NEGOTIATING WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO MOVE OIL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED NEW CREWS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – INCURRED A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $100 MLN IN QUARTER RELATED TO CLEARWATER ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS FIRST QUARTER WAS `CHALLENGING’; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to Stand as Nominees for Cenovus Bd; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR C$0.61, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.16; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “SIGNIFICANT” CAPACITY TO STORE BARRELS IN OIL SANDS RESERVOIRS TO BE PRODUCED AND SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cowen Inc by 31,214 shares to 51,495 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

