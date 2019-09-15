Pzena Investment Management Cut Holding in Edison International (EIX) by $7.09 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Quantbot Technologies LP Decreased Johnson Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $4.34 Million; Market Value Declined

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 105,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 7.41 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $499.49 million, down from 7.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 1.13 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 26/04/2018 – Southern California Edison Declares Dividends; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 12/04/2018 – AutoGrid Wins 2018 Silver Edison Award; 12/03/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues update on Raven Russia (RUS); 16/04/2018 – Epson Robots Named a 2018 Silver Edison Award Winner; 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT lll Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 23/04/2018 – Diurnal Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q OPER REV. $2.56B, EST. $2.49B; 17/04/2018 – Earlens Light-Driven Hearing Aid Receives Best New Product Award at 2018 Edison Awards; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Johnson Johnson (JNJ) by 72.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 31,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 11,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 42,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Johnson Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 15,306 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 447 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited reported 83,135 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 10,066 were accumulated by Intrust Bancshares Na. 129,610 are held by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability. Norinchukin Bankshares The owns 0.05% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 45,931 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 474,486 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding accumulated 1.39M shares. Comm Bankshares owns 5,751 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 15,173 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Whittier Trust Co reported 4,284 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 5,000 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Company invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 2.44M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 129,837 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $36.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Construction Unspon Adr (CICHY) by 86,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.35M for 11.31 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edison International launches 25M-share public offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Itâ€™s Time to Short Johnson & Johnson Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Much Will It Cost Johnson & Johnson To Settle Most of Its Lawsuits? – Forbes” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Johnson & Johnson Loses Opioid Case, Amazon Allegedly Loses Top Executive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brouwer Janachowski Ltd Company holds 3,488 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hwg Ltd Partnership has 0.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cullen Management Ltd Liability reported 2.82% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Premier Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Da Davidson & invested in 1.05% or 405,771 shares. Swedbank reported 1.85% stake. Forest Hill Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,550 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The New York-based Van Eck Assoc Corp has invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blackrock owns 187.85 million shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sonata Capital Group invested 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lucas Cap Management has invested 6.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gw Henssler & Assoc Ltd owns 2,753 shares. Baltimore holds 1.9% or 80,825 shares. S R Schill Assocs reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).