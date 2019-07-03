Pzena Investment Management Cut Carlisle Cos (CSL) Stake as Market Value Rose; Wealthtrust Fairport Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Position by $608,958

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 3,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,483 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63M, up from 63,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]; 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 15/03/2018 – Former Apple CEO and chairman of RxAdvance says the cost parameters of the pharmacy benefit manager market need to ‘fundamentally’ change; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 135,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 482,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.17M, down from 618,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 208,670 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 606,781 shares to 3.68 million shares, valued at $431.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 48,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Unsp Adr.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.37M for 14.65 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. 3,610 shares were sold by ROBERTS DAVID A, worth $438,615. $3.63M worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carlisle: Does It Have A Competitive Advantage? – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Carlisle Cos. (CSL) Reports Acquisition of MicroConnex – StreetInsider.com” published on April 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Carlisle Companies to Acquire Hosco Fittings and Integrated Dispense Solutions – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Carlisle Companies to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on April 23, 2019 – Business Wire” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Perritt Management owns 2,425 shares. 1,025 are held by Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank. Hahn Capital Management Lc has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Moreover, Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 2,605 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Com reported 1,828 shares. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 31,021 shares. 164,281 are held by Ameriprise Financial. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Com holds 54,442 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,581 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hbk Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 3,462 shares. Us Bank De holds 11,725 shares. 11,000 are held by Raymond James & Assoc. 3,850 are owned by Burney. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 5.13M shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 24,550 shares to 78,961 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,968 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na owns 415,554 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Wealth Planning Limited Liability Com holds 2.92% or 23,485 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 73,181 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset reported 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mcmillion Capital has 46,227 shares for 4.76% of their portfolio. Sterling Strategies Limited Liability Company has 3.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,067 shares. Mirae Asset holds 791,819 shares. Reaves W H And Incorporated holds 1,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Lc holds 3.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 145,961 shares. Washington-based Garde Cap has invested 0.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bennicas Assoc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,623 shares. Ca holds 0.4% or 8,877 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 91,739 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Swiss Commercial Bank owns 3.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15.93M shares.