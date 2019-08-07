Pzena Investment Management Cut Cardinal Health (CAH) Position by $2.08 Million as Share Price Declined; Oarsman Capital Lowered Regal (RBC) Holding as Shares Declined

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regal (RBC) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 8,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 21,941 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 30,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Regal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 614,098 shares traded or 149.97% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 29/03/2018 – S&P REVISES REGAL CINEMAS CORP. TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 03/04/2018 – Regal Petroleum 2017 Pretax Profit Surges as Production Increases; 19/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–REGAL CLOSED CASE CARTS – 36C24518Q0110; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Net $58.4M; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $6; 27/03/2018 – NYSE ARCA TO BUST ERRONEOUS RBC TRADES BETWEEN 16:23-16:26; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q EPS $1.31; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corporation Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corp Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent results

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 43,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 3.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.59M, down from 3.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.77% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 5.36M shares traded or 89.72% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core International Agg by 7,129 shares to 93,645 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf by 27,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 0% or 130,291 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) or 537,977 shares. 232,894 were accumulated by Kennedy Mgmt Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 29,052 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.23% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Com owns 15,042 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 73 shares. Opus Capital Grp Lc holds 2,574 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 5,278 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 4.29M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 24,833 were accumulated by Wellington Llp. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc holds 37,686 shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 120 shares. 20 are held by Earnest Prtnrs Llc. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 144,360 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 288,007 shares to 717,245 shares, valued at $118.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C&J Energy Services Inc by 1.32M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $289.66 million for 11.18 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Com has invested 0.18% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Quantum Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.49% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,978 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability holds 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 43 shares. 45,349 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Miller Mngmt LP has 0.32% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 25,509 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 3.68M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett & Inc has 4,282 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 100,582 are held by Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 6,647 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,144 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 295 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 0.04% or 508,983 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 19.98M shares. Alethea Cap Management Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 7,004 shares.