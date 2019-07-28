Pzena Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Halliburton Co (HAL); As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Shareholder First Merchants Has Cut Position by $300,480

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,091 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 46,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.26 million shares traded or 30.66% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 95.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 6.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12.43 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364.13 million, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 6.55 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 469,916 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Centurylink Invest Mgmt has invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 99,866 were accumulated by Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. Optimum Advsrs reported 37,171 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.31% stake. Private Cap Advsr invested in 35,960 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank reported 28,607 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 19,040 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Stifel Fincl stated it has 2.25M shares. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 0.57% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 21,750 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp invested 0.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested 0.38% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Strategic Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Montgomery Investment Mgmt invested in 0.69% or 19,136 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp Com (NYSE:CCL) by 13,053 shares to 48,163 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp Com (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mar Vista Inv Limited accumulated 29,371 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 153,531 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 2,783 are held by Tradewinds Mngmt Lc. Amica Mutual Insur, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 13,546 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1.90 million shares. Moors & Cabot owns 0.12% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 63,832 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 72,074 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Natl Tx holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 137,895 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 0.03% or 55,190 shares. Qs Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Arizona State Retirement has 167,544 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 164,894 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 2.54 million shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt holds 838,919 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Boltwood Capital holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 10,905 shares.