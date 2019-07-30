Pzena Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH); Capital International LTD Has Cut Stake in Cme Group Cl A (CME) as Stock Value Rose

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME) by 17.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 18,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,060 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, down from 106,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $199.64. About 1.30 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE CME’S INTERNATIONAL REVENUE BY OVER 35 PCT-CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Producer sentiment higher; NAFTA uncertainty looms; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 25/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 10/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 9; 23/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 22; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 20/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT ON WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – NEX CEO SPENCER SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER CME DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT; 06/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 29,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.64M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.24 million, up from 7.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.04. About 1.87M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Invest holds 9,615 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Co Dc, a -based fund reported 397,284 shares. 40,516 were reported by Blair William Communications Il. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 500 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 62,572 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc stated it has 77,658 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.53% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Martin Currie Ltd has invested 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.39% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Parsec Finance accumulated 27,789 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co holds 0.78% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 51,215 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP reported 3,355 shares stake. Pinnacle Prtn stated it has 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 981,451 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. 23,138 were reported by Eqis Management Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. 1,208 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $86,046 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. Middleton Sean sold 683 shares worth $48,650.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 350,127 shares to 7.52 million shares, valued at $326.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI) by 595,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,412 shares, and cut its stake in Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 0.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $626.46M for 28.52 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.02% EPS growth.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,206 shares to 37,890 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 23,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).