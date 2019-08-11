Pzena Investment Management Boosted Its Mylan Nv (MYL) Holding; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Cut Its Borgwarner (BWA) Stake

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Borgwarner Inc (BWA) stake by 3.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 90,849 shares as Borgwarner Inc (BWA)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 2.57M shares with $98.56 million value, down from 2.66 million last quarter. Borgwarner Inc now has $6.98B valuation. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 1.70M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased Mylan Nv (MYL) stake by 0.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pzena Investment Management Llc acquired 71,010 shares as Mylan Nv (MYL)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 21.03M shares with $595.92 million value, up from 20.96 million last quarter. Mylan Nv now has $10.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 6.41M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 20/03/2018 – MYLAN ADDS TO GROWING ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO WITH LAUNCH OF GENERIC; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 12/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo wins a reprieve for Advair; AstraZeneca delays lung cancer trial results; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202671 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS MYLAN IN ARRANGEMENT WITH FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.60 million for 9.83 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. BorgWarner had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $47 target in Friday, February 15 report. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, June 28. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 62,272 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 19,977 shares. Smithfield Trust invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America De has 1.54M shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 19,922 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 673,400 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs reported 510,473 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management, California-based fund reported 1.35 million shares. North Star Asset Management stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Wesbanco Bancorporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.28% or 17,360 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd reported 9,378 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Inc holds 9.94M shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 2% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Silvercrest Asset Grp Lc has invested 0.34% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Among 13 analysts covering Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Mylan Inc has $45 highest and $2200 lowest target. $33.69’s average target is 72.95% above currents $19.48 stock price. Mylan Inc had 18 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 27. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 19 by SunTrust. The stock of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) on Wednesday, March 6 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IHE, AGN, ELAN, MYL – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mylan-Pfizer Deal: MYL Stock Soars on Off-Patent Drug Merger – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, MCHP – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, TTWO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.