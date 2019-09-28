Pzena Asset Management (PZN) Shareholder National Investment Services Has Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Parsons Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $475,650 as Stock Value Declined

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Pzena Asset Management (PZN) by 68.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 60,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.44% . The institutional investor held 27,836 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239,000, down from 88,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Pzena Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $627.87M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 26,550 shares traded. Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) has declined 10.05% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PZN News: 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt Declares Quarter Dividend of 3c; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 07/05/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 OF $38.9 BLN VS $37.7 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q Rev $39.3M; 09/04/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31 OF $37.7 BLN VS $38.5 BLN AS OF FEB 28; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pzena Investment Management Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZN); 07/03/2018 PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF FEB 28 OF $38.5 BLN VS $40.5 AS OF JAN 31

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 35,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38M, up from 32,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 5.74 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold PZN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.73 million shares or 4.91% more from 11.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Prns holds 0.02% or 470,007 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 105,378 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) or 3,424 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 52,634 shares stake. Falcon Point Cap Limited Liability Company owns 57,443 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Cadence Mgmt Lc has invested 0.14% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited accumulated 0% or 21,225 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 24,210 shares. Northern reported 0% stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) for 25,602 shares. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Inv Ser Wi holds 27,836 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 63,585 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,278 shares to 317,825 shares, valued at $62.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,067 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Middleton & Ma stated it has 2.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Citizens Fincl Bank holds 0.52% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 29,353 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 645,579 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 19,990 are owned by Highland Capital Mngmt Llc. Chesley Taft Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.69% or 58,239 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 1.31% or 275,205 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 202,500 shares. 2,632 were reported by Kistler. National Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.34% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 0.17% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 435,450 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Roundview Capital has 0.08% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,371 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com invested in 476,319 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Holderness Investments has 1,390 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.43% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).