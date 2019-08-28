Pyxus International Inc. (PYX) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE:PYX) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Cigarettes companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Pyxus International Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.87% of all Cigarettes’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Pyxus International Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.88% of all Cigarettes companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pyxus International Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxus International Inc. 0.00% -32.60% -3.50% Industry Average 16.84% 47.37% 10.35%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Pyxus International Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxus International Inc. N/A 19 0.00 Industry Average 2.87B 17.06B 17.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Pyxus International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxus International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 3.00 2.85

As a group, Cigarettes companies have a potential upside of 76.42%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pyxus International Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pyxus International Inc. 7.29% -2.13% -30.76% -8.11% -6.73% 20.32% Industry Average 12.70% 9.21% 20.56% 8.01% 0.00% 19.01%

For the past year Pyxus International Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Pyxus International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Pyxus International Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.10 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. Pyxus International Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pyxus International Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.84 shows that Pyxus International Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pyxus International Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.79 which is 21.40% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Pyxus International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Pyxus International Inc.’s peers beat Pyxus International Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc. and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc. in September 2018. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.