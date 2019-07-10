Pyxus International Inc. (PYX) and Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE:PYX) and Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Cigarettes industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxus International Inc. 19 0.08 N/A -7.18 0.00 Altria Group Inc. 51 4.73 N/A 3.37 15.46

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxus International Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -3.2% Altria Group Inc. 0.00% 41.1% 12.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.04 beta means Pyxus International Inc.’s volatility is 4.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Altria Group Inc.’s 0.41 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pyxus International Inc. are 1.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Altria Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Pyxus International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Altria Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pyxus International Inc. and Altria Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxus International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Altria Group Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Altria Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $62, while its potential upside is 26.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.5% of Pyxus International Inc. shares and 65.4% of Altria Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of Pyxus International Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Altria Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pyxus International Inc. -1.88% -2.83% -18.77% 18.47% 0.11% 53.63% Altria Group Inc. 0.33% -8.45% 6.39% -17.8% -5.25% 5.55%

For the past year Pyxus International Inc. has stronger performance than Altria Group Inc.

Summary

Altria Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Pyxus International Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc. and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc. in September 2018. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen and Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. The company also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste. Michelle, Columbia Crest, and 14 Hands names; and imports and markets Antinori, Torres, and Villa Maria Estate wines, as well as Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte in the United States. In addition, it provides finance leasing services primarily in aircraft, electric power, railcar, real estate, and manufacturing industries. The company sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; large retail organizations, such as chain stores; and the armed services. Altria Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.