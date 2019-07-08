Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (NYSE:SLTB)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (NYSE:SLTB). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers Inc. 1 0.77 N/A -0.39 0.00 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pyxis Tankers Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pyxis Tankers Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.8% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.4% of Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 are owned by institutional investors. 81.86% are Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pyxis Tankers Inc. -0.84% -15.71% 15.77% -46.85% -3.11% 18.33% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 0.08% 0.42% 0.5% 0.19% -0.51% 0.9%

For the past year Pyxis Tankers Inc. has stronger performance than Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19

Summary

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 24, 2017, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.