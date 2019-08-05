Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers Inc. 1 0.75 N/A -0.53 0.00 Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 7 0.38 N/A -5.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -9.3% Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.74 beta indicates that Pyxis Tankers Inc. is 174.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pyxis Tankers Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pyxis Tankers Inc. and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 8.8% respectively. Insiders owned 81.86% of Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 71.2% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pyxis Tankers Inc. -2.05% -3.83% -14.69% -2.94% 15.95% 6.09% Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation -6.03% 0.55% -9.75% 15.34% -25.39% 96.62%

For the past year Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation beats Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 24, 2017, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.