Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Both Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) and Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers Inc. 1 0.93 N/A -0.53 0.00 Frontline Ltd. 8 2.08 N/A 0.26 27.92

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pyxis Tankers Inc. and Frontline Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pyxis Tankers Inc. and Frontline Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -9.3% Frontline Ltd. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.74 beta indicates that Pyxis Tankers Inc. is 174.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Frontline Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.01 beta which makes it 1.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pyxis Tankers Inc. and Frontline Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 21.1%. Insiders owned roughly 81.86% of Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33.8% of Frontline Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pyxis Tankers Inc. -2.05% -3.83% -14.69% -2.94% 15.95% 6.09% Frontline Ltd. -9.35% -9.12% -8.56% 38.01% 45.08% 33.27%

For the past year Pyxis Tankers Inc. has weaker performance than Frontline Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Frontline Ltd. beats Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 24, 2017, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.