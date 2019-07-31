Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) EPS Estimated At $-0.07; Qci Asset Management Trimmed Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Tjx Companies (TJX) stake by 8.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 26,956 shares as Tjx Companies (TJX)’s stock rose 4.91%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 308,145 shares with $16.40 million value, down from 335,101 last quarter. Tjx Companies now has $67.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 770,770 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04

Analysts expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s analysts see -36.36% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.06. About 283 shares traded. Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) has declined 3.11% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PXS News: 14/05/2018 – PYXIS TANKERS INC PXS.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.03; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PB – Pyxis Cabinets, 657A83007 CAREFUSION SOLUTION LLC – 36C25518Q0218; 14/05/2018 – Pyxis Tankers 1Q Rev $6.59M; 14/05/2018 – PYXIS TANKERS INC – CAPITAL MARKETS CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR TANKER COMPANIES; 15/03/2018 – PYXIS TANKERS INC PXS.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.08; 15/03/2018 – PYXIS TANKERS INC – QTRLY VOYAGE REVENUES $7.2 MLN VS $7.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Pyxis Tankers 1Q EPS 3c; 15/03/2018 – RPT-PYXIS TANKERS INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 26/03/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION – NAVE GALACTIC TO BE SUBSTITUTED BY NAVE EQUINOX AND NAVE PYXIS MR2 PRODUCT TANKERS; 23/03/2018 – Pyxis Tankers Announces Filing of Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation firm with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.32 million. The Company’s fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 24, 2017, the firm operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers.

More notable recent Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pyxis Tankers – Another Momentum Crowd Favorite – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on November 14, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “An Empty Rally? Shipping Stocks Make A Low Float Comeback – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 21, 2019 : JWN, TOL, PSTG, SE, URBN, CRMT, OOMA, TRNS, PXS – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pyxis Tankers: Speculate On Higher Rates? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 25,119 shares to 133,453 valued at $26.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 160,591 shares and now owns 361,438 shares. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd accumulated 2.71M shares or 0.62% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moore Capital Mgmt LP invested in 0.33% or 200,000 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And owns 76,910 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Sather Fincl has 98,902 shares. Boston Common Asset Lc invested in 75,258 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 5.98 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hartford Mgmt Incorporated holds 7,030 shares. Garrison Bradford Associates invested in 45,214 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Jnba Financial Advsr reported 100 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0.21% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 8,929 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 1.08M shares. Yhb Investment Advsr invested in 122,936 shares. Eastern Bancshares reported 27,630 shares stake.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98M for 21.95 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.