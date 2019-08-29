Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Comparison side by side

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers Inc. 1 0.82 N/A -0.53 0.00 Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 5 0.31 N/A -1.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pyxis Tankers Inc. and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pyxis Tankers Inc. and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -9.3% Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pyxis Tankers Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pyxis Tankers Inc. and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 29.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 81.86% of Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.7% of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pyxis Tankers Inc. -2.05% -3.83% -14.69% -2.94% 15.95% 6.09% Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. -1.83% 24.85% 16.4% -8.4% -57.2% -3.56%

For the past year Pyxis Tankers Inc. had bullish trend while Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. beats Pyxis Tankers Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 24, 2017, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 25 owned drybulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in drybulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal products, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 12 owned tankers and 3 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.(NasdaqGS:GRIN) operates independently of Grindrod Limited as of June 18, 2018.