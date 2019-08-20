Pwr (PWR) Stake Lifted by Ack Asset Management Llc; As Tredegar (TG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Has Cut Stake by $1.51 Million

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tredegar Corp (TG) by 80.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 94,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% . The institutional investor held 22,713 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367,000, down from 117,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tredegar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $599.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 36,444 shares traded. Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) has declined 34.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TG News: 02/05/2018 – Tredegar Board Declares Dividend; 06/03/2018 Tredegar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Bonnell Aluminum Announces New Vice President of Sales and Marketing; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tredegar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TG); 01/05/2018 – Tredegar 1Q EPS 55c; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Tredegar May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 6 Yrs

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pwr (PWR) by 63.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 290,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 745,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83 billion, up from 455,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pwr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.24. About 249,775 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aaxn by 5,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $3.83 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vrrm by 830,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Agys (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $15,827 activity.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 87,833 shares to 96,356 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Va Corp New by 16,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV).