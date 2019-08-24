PVH (PVH) to pay $0.04 on Sep 26, 2019; WESTMORELAND COAL CO (WLBAQ) Sellers Decreased By 0.24% Their Shorts

WESTMORELAND COAL CO (OTCMKTS:WLBAQ) had a decrease of 0.24% in short interest. WLBAQ’s SI was 81,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.24% from 82,000 shares previously. With 41,000 avg volume, 2 days are for WESTMORELAND COAL CO (OTCMKTS:WLBAQ)’s short sellers to cover WLBAQ’s short positions. The stock increased 7.25% or $0.0009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0138. About 55,616 shares traded or 22.67% up from the average. Westmoreland Coal Company (OTCMKTS:WLBAQ) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:PVH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. PVH Corp’s current price of $69.01 translates into 0.05% yield. PVH Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.13% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $69.01. About 2.10 million shares traded or 36.75% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH RAISES FULL YEAR EPS OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 5%; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 01/05/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces #WhatsYourDrive Documentary Featuring Global Brand Ambassador Lewis Hamilton; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP -; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $361 MLN; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 6%

More recent Westmoreland Coal Company (OTCMKTS:WLBAQ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Westmoreland Emerges from Chapter 11 – PRNewswire” on March 15, 2019. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Westmoreland Coal Company and Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP Announce Tender Offer to Purchase Common Units of Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP for $0.01 per Common Unit in Cash – PRNewswire” on February 13, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Critical Legal Issues Impacting Sears Bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Westmoreland Coal Company, an energy mining company, produces and sells thermal coal primarily to utility customers. The company has market cap of $259,938. It also produces and sells lignite and surface mined coal products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates coal mines in Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Ohio, the United States; and Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PVH Corp.’s (NYSE:PVH) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PVH Corp. Signs Fashion Pact, Joins Industry Peers to Create More Sustainable Future – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML talks tariff risk for PVH, CRI and RL – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$95.26, Is PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fashion companies sign environment pact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold PVH Corp. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 7,350 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd reported 0.74% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Regions Fincl accumulated 53 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.06% or 4,097 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Capital L P reported 7,108 shares. 112 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation. Cap Growth Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Virtu Limited Liability Company reported 11,378 shares. Trexquant Inv L P holds 0.16% or 18,979 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.03% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 22,782 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 11,203 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 11,281 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc invested in 0% or 6 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 43,018 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 1,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 9 analysts covering PVH (NYSE:PVH), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PVH has $164 highest and $8200 lowest target. $121.22’s average target is 75.66% above currents $69.01 stock price. PVH had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) on Thursday, May 30 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, March 28 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 30 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, June 3. The stock of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by UBS. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, May 31.