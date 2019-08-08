PVH (PVH) to pay $0.04 on Sep 26, 2019; Aristotle Capital Boston Increased Wabash Natl (WNC) Stake By $3.66 Million

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased Wabash Natl Corp (WNC) stake by 53.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc acquired 281,625 shares as Wabash Natl Corp (WNC)’s stock rose 6.60%. The Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 805,888 shares with $10.92 million value, up from 524,263 last quarter. Wabash Natl Corp now has $840.93M valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 236,292 shares traded. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 16.77% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q Net $21.3M; 16/05/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 05/03/2018 – Wabash Valley Power, Ranger Power boost Illinois solar energy in 99MW landmark deal; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wabash National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WNC); 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY Adj EPS $1.94-Adj EPS $2.06; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY EPS $2.01-EPS $2.13; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 33C; 17/05/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 22/05/2018 – WNC Completes Renovation and New Construction of 73-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Northern Louisiana

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:PVH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. PVH Corp’s current price of $77.86 translates into 0.05% yield. PVH Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $77.86 lastly. It is down 42.00% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PVH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 30/05/2018 – Calvin Klein owner PVH tops first-quarter sales estimates; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $165; RATING OUTPERFORM; 31/05/2018 – PVH – PLEASED WITH PERFORMANCE OF HERITAGE BUSINESS, PARTICULARLY GIVEN CHALLENGES DEPARTMENT STORE LANDSCAPE HAS FACED, INCLUDING BON-TON BANKRUPTCY; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY REVENUE IN THE CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS INCREASED 23% TO $977 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – PVH RAISES FULL YEAR EPS OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold WNC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 50.38 million shares or 0.49% less from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 18,587 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Systematic Financial Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 84,760 shares. Kbc Nv holds 89,134 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has 25,094 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) for 129,796 shares. Aqr Cap holds 0% or 63,757 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) for 14,561 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 285,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.81 million are owned by State Street. Matarin Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 890,048 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 185,727 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Wabash National (NYSE:WNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wabash National had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 1.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.13 billion. The firm operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail divisions. It has a 9.21 P/E ratio. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Among 9 analysts covering PVH (NYSE:PVH), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PVH had 19 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 17 to “Sell”. The stock of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 31. Credit Suisse maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) on Thursday, March 28 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 3 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup. Nomura maintained the shares of PVH in report on Friday, May 31 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $159 target in Monday, April 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,408 activity. 1,200 shares valued at $99,408 were bought by NASELLA HENRY on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold PVH Corp. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance Co holds 0.06% or 4,097 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.21% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Neuberger Berman Llc stated it has 967,479 shares. Ellington Ltd Company stated it has 4,790 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 4,000 shares. Tyvor Lc has 197,668 shares for 5.67% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P stated it has 77,340 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pggm Investments accumulated 0.12% or 194,651 shares. 6,300 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Limited Co has 0.03% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 1,800 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0.01% or 25,396 shares in its portfolio. Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 290,865 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 226 shares. Csat Advisory L P holds 313 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.15% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).