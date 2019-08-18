PVH (PVH) to pay $0.04 on Sep 26, 2019; Allot Communications LTD (ALLT) Sentiment Is 1.67

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:PVH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. PVH Corp’s current price of $70.72 translates into 0.05% yield. PVH Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 1.36M shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 18% TO $890 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH – 2018 REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 30/05/2018 – PVH RAISES FULL YEAR EPS OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $1.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ PVH Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVH); 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.76-EPS $8.86; 29/05/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB-‘ Rating on PVH’s First-Lien Credit Facility, and ‘BB+’ Ratings on Its Bonds; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Net $179.4M; 30/05/2018 – Calvin Klein owner PVH tops first-quarter sales estimates

Allot Communications LTD (ALLT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.93, from 2.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 25 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 15 cut down and sold their equity positions in Allot Communications LTD. The investment managers in our database reported: 10.44 million shares, down from 13.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Allot Communications LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 13.

Allot Communications Ltd. provides visibility, intelligence, security, and monetization solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect and personalize the digital experience worldwide. The company has market cap of $243.36 million. The firm offers various platforms, including Allot Service Gateway 9500, Allot Service Gateway Tera, Allot Service Gateway, and Allot NetEnforcer for in-line deployment in traditional and virtualized network access infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides subscriber management platforms, such as Allot TierManager, Allot QuotaManager, Allot ChargeSmart, and Allot Smart Engage Onboarding that drive centralized creation, provisioning, and pricing of subscriber services; and analytics solutions comprising Allot ClearSee Analytics and Allot ClearSee Data Source that analyze traffic data.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 37,739 shares traded. Allot Ltd. (ALLT) has risen 42.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLT News: 17/04/2018 – IBERDROLA IBE.MC – ELETROPAULO WOULD ALLOT AT LEAST 80 % OF THE PRIMARY OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 17/04/2018 – ELETROPAULO TO ALLOT AT LEAST 80% OF OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 20/04/2018 – GRUPA KETY SA KTY.WA – AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK WANTS CO TO ALLOT 228.5 MLN ZLOTYS TO FY 2017 DIVIDEND; 16/03/2018 SANDHAR TECH TO ALLOT 4.63M SHRS TO ANCHOR INVESTORS

More notable recent Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Allot Communications (ALLT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allot +6.1% after revenues drive Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Allot Research Aids CSPs in Combating Phishing – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allot Ltd. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

P.A.W. Capital Corp holds 4.12% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. for 525,000 shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 320,304 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sphera Funds Management Ltd. has 0.7% invested in the company for 965,931 shares. The Israel-based Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd has invested 0.42% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 123,485 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering PVH (NYSE:PVH), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PVH has $164 highest and $8200 lowest target. $121.22’s average target is 71.41% above currents $70.72 stock price. PVH had 19 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PVH in report on Thursday, May 30 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 29. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) rating on Friday, March 22. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, May 31 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 3. The stock of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold PVH Corp. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 64,083 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 7,475 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Endurance Wealth Inc holds 0% or 10 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 14,224 shares. Pzena Mgmt Lc has invested 1.29% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 11,043 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Fin Inc has invested 0.06% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 43,018 shares. 24,387 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Huntington Bancorporation reported 359 shares. Everence Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% or 3,730 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 4,421 shares. Veritable L P holds 1,645 shares. Services Corp has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML talks tariff risk for PVH, CRI and RL – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Twst.com published: “PVH Corp.: PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Earnings… â€” 08.14.19 – The Wall Street Transcript” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: JCP, DBX, TTD, YELP – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$95.26, Is PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.