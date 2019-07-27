Pvh (PVH) Stock Value Declined While California Public Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Bandera Partners Cut Position

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 32.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 54,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116,283 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18M, down from 171,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $89.31. About 937,704 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 28.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Reports 2018 First Quarter Revenue and EPS above Guidance and Raises Full Year EPS Outlook; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP -; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer; 29/05/2018 – S&P Raises PVH Corporate Credit Rating to ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; 29/03/2018 – PVH Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 5% TO $439 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER Men’s; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Net $108.5M

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FTC Is Probing Facebook Over Use of Personal Data by Analytics Firm Cambridge Analytica; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 22/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Facebook Investors to the May 21, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 04/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Up to 87M users affected in Facebook privacy scandal; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s actions “look a little bit like arrogance”: former company exec. But says they’re not; 17/04/2018 – CIOs in Spotlight on User Data Following Facebook Testimony; 09/03/2018 – Layoffs hit millennial-focused publisher Thought Catalogue following Facebook’s most recent algorithm change; 06/04/2018 – Consumer Groups File FTC Complaint Against Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff Sorry, Rupert Murdoch: Facebook isn’t a pay TV company

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 5,104 shares to 69,956 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ltc Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 6,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid America Apartment Comm (NYSE:MAA).

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.58M for 11.81 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,408 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

