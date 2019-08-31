Pvh (PVH) Shares Declined While Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $15.13 Million; Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 61,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 89,776 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 151,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 61,841 shares traded or 137.21% up from the average. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.84 million shares traded or 26.58% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Gets Boost From Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.35B; 29/03/2018 – PVH Looks to Denim, International, Possible Acquisition for Busy 2018; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N FY SHR VIEW $8.90, REV VIEW $9.29 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades PVH Corp. To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $9.00 TO $9.10

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Group Llp has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Illinois-based Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). California-based Dorsey Wright Associates has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Stifel Fin Corp holds 12,315 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.08% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Vanguard Grp holds 482,116 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 141,021 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Amer Intll Group has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). 252,684 were reported by Pacific Ridge Cap Prtnrs. Rhumbline Advisers holds 13,697 shares. Ameriprise reported 69,971 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock has 683,730 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Heartland owns 465,350 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 84,213 shares to 224,959 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 62,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd stated it has 714,770 shares. 43,018 are held by Eagle Asset. 378,408 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. The California-based Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Shine Investment Advisory Services holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 158 shares. Voya Inv Lc holds 0.01% or 33,869 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Nordea Investment Ab invested in 34,133 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc accumulated 8,375 shares. Panagora Asset reported 6,493 shares. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 4,790 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Horizon Invests Lc holds 0.01% or 2,264 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank has 0.03% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). United Ser Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 25,299 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,408 activity.