Pvh (PVH) Shareholder Tyvor Capital Lowered Holding by $14.90 Million as Valuation Declined; Partners Group Holding Ag Has Increased Atmos Energy (ATO) Position by $1.85 Million

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 17,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 397,146 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.92 million, up from 379,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $110.04. About 208,471 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 80.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 158,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 39,159 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71M, down from 197,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $90.72. About 1.06 million shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $361 MLN; 29/03/2018 – PVH Looks to Denim, International, Possible Acquisition for Busy 2018; 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 18% TO $890 MLN; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades PVH Corp. To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ PVH Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVH); 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.47

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc by 326,910 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $55.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 142,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, down 6.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $3.21 per share. PVH’s profit will be $222.45 million for 7.56 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $10.60 million activity. $502,293 worth of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) shares were bought by NASELLA HENRY.

