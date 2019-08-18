Pvh (PVH) Shareholder Shellback Capital LP Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined; Pggm Investments Cut Its Stake in Old Rep Intl Com (ORI) by $6.28 Million as Share Value Rose

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (ORI) by 66.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 313,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 155,145 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 469,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 1.10M shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 49.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 51,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 52,144 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 103,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 1.10 million shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N FY SHR VIEW $8.90, REV VIEW $9.29 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.58; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB-‘ Rating on PVH’s First-Lien Credit Facility, and ‘BB+’ Ratings on Its Bonds; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $9.00 TO $9.10; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $1.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.25

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS) by 20,000 shares to 108,203 shares, valued at $14.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 516,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc Com (NYSE:REXR).

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Old Republic Announces Changes In Senior Executive Ranks – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.48M for 11.16 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers holds 115,635 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of accumulated 0.02% or 103,046 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 1,757 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Alleghany De has 3.05% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 17 shares. Kahn Brothers Gru De stated it has 48,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pggm Invs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 155,145 shares. Legal General Public Ltd accumulated 1.32M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup has 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 57,777 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.02% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Prudential Finance Inc accumulated 2.33 million shares. Valley Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 285 shares. Ruggie Capital Group Inc, Florida-based fund reported 1,184 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,073 were accumulated by Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) Limited. 3,456 are owned by Sigma Planning Corporation. Cwm Limited Liability Corp has 186 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 303 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP reported 56,687 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) or 11,281 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.11% or 131,981 shares in its portfolio. 25,396 were reported by Us State Bank De. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.01% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Company invested in 0.11% or 4,790 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership accumulated 7,335 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa accumulated 0.01% or 5,398 shares. Gsa Cap Llp has invested 0.1% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Moreover, Legal And General Public Limited Com has 0.04% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 562,974 shares.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.59M for 9.35 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

