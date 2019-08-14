Pvh (PVH) Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Trimmed Stake by $1.05 Million as Share Price Declined; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holder Bourgeon Capital Management Lifted Position by $402,000 as Valuation Rose

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 97.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 8,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 231 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 8,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.99% or $5.96 during the last trading session, reaching $68.71. About 1.17 million shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 01/05/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces #WhatsYourDrive Documentary Featuring Global Brand Ambassador Lewis Hamilton; 08/03/2018 – Emanuel Chirico Wants PVH to Be More Diverse, ‘Inclusive’; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $165; RATING OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – DJ PVH Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVH); 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 10% TO $415 MLN; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades PVH Corp. To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – PVH 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.28B; 28/03/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Gets Boost From Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP -; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY REVENUE IN THE CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS INCREASED 23% TO $977 MILLION

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 161.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 3,235 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $248.48. About 209,587 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.58M for 9.09 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,408 activity.

