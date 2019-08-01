Pvh (PVH) Shareholder Dorsal Capital Management Raised Position by $6.05 Million as Shares Declined; As Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Market Valuation Declined, Buckingham Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 3,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The hedge fund held 44,443 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $142.27. About 1.22M shares traded or 9.18% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.27M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.74% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $82.93. About 1.40M shares traded or 0.10% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Net $179.4M; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Rev $2.5B; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $361 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades PVH Corp. To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 30/05/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Sees Growth Across its Businesses; 29/05/2018 – S&P Raises PVH Corporate Credit Rating to ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; 30/05/2018 – PVH 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.28B; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q EPS $2.13-EPS $2.18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 626 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards And. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Bartlett And Commerce Ltd has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Qs Limited Liability Co reported 1,704 shares. 246,513 were reported by State Teachers Retirement. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 19,451 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 313,160 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 2,173 shares. Huntington State Bank has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd has invested 0.07% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Prudential Fincl holds 0.04% or 163,228 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 16,432 shares. Cipher Capital Lp accumulated 10,564 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 64,046 shares to 62,119 shares, valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 13,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,658 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,408 activity.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 706,000 shares to 510,000 shares, valued at $85.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 239,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).