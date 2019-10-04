Pvh (PVH) Shareholder Congress Asset Management Company Cut Its Stake by $2.49 Million; Umb Bank N A Has Increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $1.65 Million

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 45.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 36,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 116,499 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.28 million, up from 79,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.55. About 8.52M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Flatiron Health Expand Collaboration with a Three-Year Agreement; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 11/04/2018 – Nektar Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study to Evaluate Combination of TLR Agonist NKTR-262 with CD122-Biased Agonist NKTR-214 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Gross Margin 69.5%; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 26,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 643,692 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.92 million, down from 670,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 1.19 million shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 29/05/2018 – S&P Raises PVH Corporate Credit Rating to ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REV INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $464 MILLION FROM LAST YR; 29/03/2018 – PVH Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.25; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 10% TO $415 MLN; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Reports 2018 First Quarter Revenue and EPS above Guidance and Raises Full Year EPS Outlook; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $361 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.00 TO $9.10, EST. $8.96; 15/03/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER Men’s; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 22% TO $1.1 BLN

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.60 million activity. NASELLA HENRY bought $502,293 worth of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) on Wednesday, September 4.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.00 EPS, down 6.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $3.21 per share. PVH’s profit will be $222.42 million for 6.99 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 133,000 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 3,250 shares stake. Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 5.68 million shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Llp holds 0% or 11,055 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated invested in 1,314 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement accumulated 14,148 shares. 4,395 were reported by Lazard Asset Management Llc. Adage Cap Gp Ltd Company invested in 224,200 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Voya Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 34,447 shares. M&T Commercial Bank accumulated 4,263 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3,024 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Smith Asset Management Group LP accumulated 192,982 shares.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,406 shares to 446,013 shares, valued at $92.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Russ 1000 Grw Etf (IWF) by 14,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 918 shares. Mengis Cap Incorporated holds 0.84% or 60,612 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust stated it has 99,960 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Co stated it has 47,079 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Parthenon holds 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 9,401 shares. Tctc Holdings Limited reported 387,665 shares stake. Citigroup reported 2.30 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.3% or 76,176 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Lc accumulated 14,225 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moody Bank Division holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,376 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Lc owns 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 26,276 shares. Covington Advisors holds 41,440 shares. 56,186 are owned by Spinnaker Tru. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Winslow Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.