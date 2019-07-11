Pvh (PVH) Position Increased by Dorsal Capital Management Llc; As Legg Mason (LM) Market Value Rose, Roundview Capital Has Upped Holding

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.27M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $87.47. About 1.63M shares traded or 25.94% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 28.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – PVH Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.76-EPS $8.86; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4%; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q EPS $2.13-EPS $2.18; 29/05/2018 – S&P Raises PVH Corporate Credit Rating to ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PVH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 53.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 14,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,790 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 27,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 696,369 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe- FT; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON TAKING $67M CHARGE RELATED TO DOJ CASE; 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS DIVIDEND

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 300,000 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $95.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.