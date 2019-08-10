Pvh (PVH) Holder Sigma Planning Has Trimmed Stake by $450,241 as Market Valuation Declined; Mai Wealth Advisors Cut Its Netflix (Put) (NFLX) Position as Valuation Declined

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (Put) (NFLX) by 91.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 8,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 9,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Netflix Inc. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix’s Debt Rating To Ba3 From B1; The Outlook Is Stable; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – Netflix Plans to Use Proceeds for General Purposes Potentially Including Content Acquisition, Production, Capex, Investments or Acquisitions; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 51.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 3,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 3,456 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $421,000, down from 7,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.99% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 1.09 million shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 31/05/2018 – PVH – PLEASED WITH PERFORMANCE OF HERITAGE BUSINESS, PARTICULARLY GIVEN CHALLENGES DEPARTMENT STORE LANDSCAPE HAS FACED, INCLUDING BON-TON BANKRUPTCY; 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 13/03/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Results; 28/03/2018 – PVH – 2018 REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP -; 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.35B; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% IN 2018

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.59 million for 9.88 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11,944 shares to 14,044 shares, valued at $25.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 135,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 1,797 shares to 3,320 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 193,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).