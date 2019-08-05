Pvh (PVH) Holder Fil LTD Trimmed Holding; As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Holder White Elm Capital Decreased by $2.51 Million Its Stake

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 83,860 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, down from 94,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $10.53 during the last trading session, reaching $258.92. About 2.37M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 26,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 182,686 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.28M, down from 209,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 1.05M shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Rev $2.5B; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $361 MLN; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Rev $2.31B; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $1.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH – 2018 REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.35B; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.76 TO $8.86

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,408 activity.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $145.62M for 10.20 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year's $2.18 per share. PVH's profit will be $145.62M for 10.20 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 9,400 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.