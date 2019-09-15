Pvh (PVH) Holder Dorsal Capital Management Lowered Stake by $4.70 Million as Stock Declined; Aqua America (WTR) Stake Has Upped by Mason Street Advisors Llc

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 20,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 114,993 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76M, up from 94,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 1.15 million shares traded or 10.00% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.78M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.61. About 1.03M shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 23/03/2018 – Cramer: Tommy Hilfiger parent PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 10% TO $415 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.35B; 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 28/03/2018 – International Sales of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Hand PVH Earnings Beat; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.47; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 5% TO $439 MLN; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PVH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Rev $2.31B

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,789 shares to 86,987 shares, valued at $16.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,535 shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,968 activity.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.00 EPS, down 6.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $3.21 per share. PVH’s profit will be $222.43M for 7.55 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 495,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $36.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $10.60 million activity. 1,200 shares were bought by NASELLA HENRY, worth $99,408 on Friday, May 31.