Pvh (PVH) Holder Channing Capital Management Lowered Position by $612,502; Oxbow Advisors Position in Oneok New (OKE) Has Cut by $317,745

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 61.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 2,866 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 7,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 1.65M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 5,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 73,732 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, down from 78,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.84 million shares traded or 26.58% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $165; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.76 TO $8.86; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.76-EPS $8.86; 19/04/2018 – DJ PVH Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVH); 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REV INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $464 MILLION FROM LAST YR; 02/04/2018 – PVH at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 01/05/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces #WhatsYourDrive Documentary Featuring Global Brand Ambassador Lewis Hamilton; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Rev $2.31B; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Net $179.4M

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 14,040 shares to 68,061 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Short Incom by 344,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Unsp Adr (TCEHY).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Echostar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) by 111,244 shares to 168,655 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Versum Materials Inc by 214,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $133.32M for 10.03 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.