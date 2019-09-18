Pvh (PVH) Holder Alphamark Advisors Raised Position; Farmland Partners (FPI) Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Cut Stake as Shares Declined

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Farmland Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 112,818 shares traded. Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) has declined 7.10% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FPI News: 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $0.40-0.44 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC FPI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.40 TO $0.44; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $0.000, EST. 5.800C; 13/04/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS PRESIDENT COWAN TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE MAY 31; 12/03/2018 Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Appointment of EKS&H LLLP as Company’s Accounting Firm; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners Backs FY18 EPS 40c-EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Farmland Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPI)

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pvh (PVH) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 7,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 31,036 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, up from 23,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pvh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $88.2. About 604,118 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP – ANNOUNCED A 3-YR PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD WILDLIFE FUND TO SUPPORT WATER STEWARDSHIP EFFORTS IN KEY SOURCING COMMUNITIES FOR PVH’S BUSINESSES; 15/03/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER Men’s; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Net $179.4M; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.25; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 10% TO $415 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.35B; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB-‘ Rating on PVH’s First-Lien Credit Facility, and ‘BB+’ Ratings on Its Bonds; 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meritor Inc (Prn) by 1.10M shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 766,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (Prn).

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $228.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche X (DBEF) by 13,028 shares to 208,916 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphamark Actively Man by 39,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 865,173 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Service (NYSE:TSS).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.60 million activity. The insider NASELLA HENRY bought $99,408.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.60 million activity. The insider NASELLA HENRY bought $99,408.

