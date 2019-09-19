Pvh (Put) (PVH) Shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Decreased Position by $12.93 Million; Arrow Financial Upped Its Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $2.70 Million as Stock Price Rose

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (Put) (PVH) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 137,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.28M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $86.73. About 972,391 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.25; 13/03/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Results; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Rev $2.5B; 17/04/2018 – PVH Forges Partnership With WWF to Protect Global Water Re; 28/03/2018 – International Sales of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Hand PVH Earnings Beat; 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $1.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – PVH RAISES FULL YEAR EPS OUTLOOK

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 153.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 9,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 15,152 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 5,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $281.26. About 2.97 million shares traded or 14.05% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Co invested in 100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vontobel Asset Mgmt holds 0.39% or 174,927 shares in its portfolio. Mairs And Power owns 2,050 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meyer Handelman owns 2,500 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc has 5,873 shares. Johnson Counsel invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc invested in 0.07% or 839 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.02% or 262 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 27,710 shares. Azimuth Management Lc holds 0.04% or 2,087 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.38% or 24,500 shares. 200 are owned by Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Company. 19,544 are owned by Van Eck Assocs. Moreover, Forte Capital Ltd Company Adv has 3.29% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 35,061 shares. Victory Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 16,736 shares.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $465.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 14,787 shares to 6,237 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 8,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,000 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp New (NYSE:USB).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.60 million activity. Another trade for 133,155 shares valued at $9.99 million was bought by CHIRICO EMANUEL.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.00 EPS, down 6.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $3.21 per share. PVH’s profit will be $222.41M for 7.23 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 100,000 shares to 237,500 shares, valued at $22.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 19,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.