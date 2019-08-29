PVH Corp. (PVH) Reaches $77.89 After 6.00% Up Move; Eventide Asset Management Has Boosted Its Arqule (ARQL) Stake

The stock of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.88% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $77.89. About 1.14M shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.58; 29/05/2018 – S&P: PVH Stable Outlook Reflects Good Cash Flow Generating Capabilities; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4%; 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer; 31/05/2018 – PVH – PLEASED WITH PERFORMANCE OF HERITAGE BUSINESS, PARTICULARLY GIVEN CHALLENGES DEPARTMENT STORE LANDSCAPE HAS FACED, INCLUDING BON-TON BANKRUPTCY; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 10% TO $415 MLN; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 18% TO $890 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH – 2018 REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Net $108.5M; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PVH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $5.84B company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $82.56 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PVH worth $350.10M more.

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased Arqule Inc (ARQL) stake by 97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eventide Asset Management Llc acquired 1.03M shares as Arqule Inc (ARQL)’s stock rose 58.90%. The Eventide Asset Management Llc holds 2.10M shares with $10.06M value, up from 1.07M last quarter. Arqule Inc now has $1.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 185,136 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES

Among 4 analysts covering Arqule (NASDAQ:ARQL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arqule has $9 highest and $6.75 lowest target. $7.69’s average target is -13.79% below currents $8.92 stock price. Arqule had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) rating on Friday, March 8. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $6.75 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, March 7.

Among 9 analysts covering PVH (NYSE:PVH), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PVH has $164 highest and $8200 lowest target. $120.89’s average target is 55.21% above currents $77.89 stock price. PVH had 19 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 3 by UBS. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The stock of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 17. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Friday, March 22 report. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) on Thursday, March 28 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15100 target in Friday, May 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, May 30.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.59M for 10.30 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.84 billion. The firm operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail divisions. It has a 8.75 P/E ratio. It designs, markets, and retails men??s and women??s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

